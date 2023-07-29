Florida Wildlife Research Institute July Research Updates

FWC Monitoring Coral Bleaching Event in the Keys
First observed in mid-July, the current coral bleaching event in the Keys is extremely unusual in both its early arrival and its severity. "Coral bleaching" is a term used to describe when corals expel the algae living within their tissues, causing them to appear completely white. Although corals can survive bleaching, it is stressful, and they are subject to mortality. Overall, south Florida water temps are about 4 to 5 degrees warmer on average right now than they were last year at this time. We will be updating this Flickr album as the event progresses.
Conservation Actions Tracker Update
The Conservation Actions Tracker (CAT) is a tool that provides a visual representation of past, current, and impending conservation work around the state and includes detailed information about each listed conservation action. The CAT provides a map interface, project details and the ability to filter search results. In addition to viewing other conservation actions around the state, the CAT will allow partners to add their conservation action projects to the CAT. This project was designed to compile information on conservation projects throughout the state of Florida so that FWC and our partners can better coordinate conservation efforts at a landscape scale. To learn more about the CAT, or are interested in using the CAT, visit our webpage.
Scallop Rodeo in St. Joseph Bay, August 5th
Scallop season is upon us, and we need your help restoring populations at St. Joseph Bay! To support population restoration efforts, our biologists are looking to team up with you to collect live bay scallops. Registered volunteers will be tasked with collecting up to 200 bay scallops and deliver them alive to the biologists back at the meeting point. Upon delivery, our biologists will place them in predator exclusion cages to keep them safe throughout the year as they restore and rebuild their population. The event starts at 10 am on Saturday, August 5th at Frank Pate Park. Learn more on our website.
Juvenile Gulf Sturgeon Population Dynamics and Habitat Growth Study
Gulf sturgeon are members of an ancient species of fish whose population dynamics in Florida is poorly understood, which spurred on the need for this study. Estuaries serve as important foraging habitat for juvenile Gulf sturgeon in winter, yet little is known about the patterns of habitat use within the estuary, or the preference for mesohabitats such as oyster reefs, seagrass beds, or mud flats. This information is critical for guiding projects through the Federal regulatory process, and for determining effective strategies for estuarine restoration to benefit Gulf sturgeon. Read the full study on our webpage.
