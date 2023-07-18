FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Jasper is a very handsome, friendly and social 9-month-old Pointer. He has a happy temperament and loves interacting with people and appears to get along well with other dogs. This sweet boy is a nice medium size and would make some lucky family a really nice pet!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
