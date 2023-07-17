Franklin County ranks near the bottom of Florida’s 67 counties when it comes to recycling.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, last week, released its data for the highest recycling rates in Florida counties.
The number one recycling county was Palm Beach County which has a recycling rate of 80 percent.
Collier County came in second with a 78 percent recycling rate.
The statewide recycling average is 48 percent.
Franklin County came in near the bottom of the list with a recycling rate of 7 percent, the 4th lowest in the state.
Dixie County was lowest on the list with a 1 percent recycling rate.
Franklin County once had a relatively robust recycling program that accepted glass, metal, plastic and cardboard, but the county suspended its recycling program in 2020.
The action was taken for a number of reasons, but primarily because the recycling program cost the county more money than it made.
The price of recycling dropped substantially once China stopped accepting recycled materials.
Because of that the county was basically storing local recycling with nowhere to sell it – which was taking up large amounts of space at the landfill.
The only exception is cardboard, which is still accepted at locations around the county – you can also recycle aluminum if you take it to the landfill on Highway 65 in Eastpoint.
