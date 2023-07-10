Gulf Coast State College Simply Health Scholars Program Receives Scholarship Funds to be Awarded for Fall 2023 Semester

Panama City, FL The Gulf Coast State College Simply Health Scholars Program has received funds for the new scholarship cycle to be awarded for the Fall 2023 semester. Select nursing students will receive scholarships to fully cover their tuition and associated costs.
Students who reside in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Franklin, or Washington counties and are pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) starting in the Fall 2023 semester are encouraged to apply now.
"We are so excited to have this opportunity for our students to earn a B.S. degree in Nursing for free.” states Dr. John Griggs. “We are very grateful to our partners at Simply Health for their generosity."
In 2021, GCSC and Simply Healthcare teamed up to help maintain a robust network of highly skilled health care providers in some of Florida’s most vulnerable communities, to invest in the next generation of health care heroes who will commit to post-graduate work in the Florida Panhandle.
For more information about the program and to apply, please visit https://www.gulfcoast.edu/tuition-aid/financial-aid/grants-and-scholarships/
For information about the BSN Program and how to apply, please contact Dr. John Griggs, jgriggs@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 872-3829.
"We are so excited to have this opportunity for our students to earn a B.S. degree in Nursing for free.” states Dr. John Griggs. “We are very grateful to our partners at Simply Health for their generosity."
In 2021, GCSC and Simply Healthcare teamed up to help maintain a robust network of highly skilled health care providers in some of Florida’s most vulnerable communities, to invest in the next generation of health care heroes who will commit to post-graduate work in the Florida Panhandle.
For more information about the program and to apply, please visit https://www.gulfcoast.edu/tuition-aid/financial-aid/grants-and-scholarships/
For information about the BSN Program and how to apply, please contact Dr. John Griggs, jgriggs@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 872-3829.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment