Gulf World Marine Institute will hold a sea turtle release tomorrow morning at Cape San Blas.
The group will release “Arrow” the loggerhead sea turtle back into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning at 9:30 Eastern Time at Salinas Park at Cape San Blas.
Arrow will be released on the Gulf side portion of the park.
“Arrow” was rescued from the Russell-Fields City Pier on May 4th after she was accidentally hooked by a recreational fisherman.
Thankfully the fisherman contacted the pier management, and Panama City Beach Lifeguards were enlisted to assist with the rescue and transport to Gulf World Marine Institute for rehabilitation.
Arrow is a “repeat offender” and was previously in rehabilitation in 2019, also after being hooked by a fisherman.
During this rescue and health examination, it was found that Arrow had 13 hook and hook fragments in or on her body.
The public is invited to attend the sea turtle release and feel free to bring your cameras and post lots of pictures on social media.
The group will release “Arrow” the loggerhead sea turtle back into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning at 9:30 Eastern Time at Salinas Park at Cape San Blas.
Arrow will be released on the Gulf side portion of the park.
“Arrow” was rescued from the Russell-Fields City Pier on May 4th after she was accidentally hooked by a recreational fisherman.
Thankfully the fisherman contacted the pier management, and Panama City Beach Lifeguards were enlisted to assist with the rescue and transport to Gulf World Marine Institute for rehabilitation.
Arrow is a “repeat offender” and was previously in rehabilitation in 2019, also after being hooked by a fisherman.
During this rescue and health examination, it was found that Arrow had 13 hook and hook fragments in or on her body.
The public is invited to attend the sea turtle release and feel free to bring your cameras and post lots of pictures on social media.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment