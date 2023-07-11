Happy Birthday, America! An E- Newsletter from the City of Mexico Beach

|HAPPY BIRTHDAY, AMERICA!
Wow! We love that our residents and visitors show their patriotic support and spirit during the holiday season. We had a wonderful day celebrating our Nation's birthday. The day started with the annual Sandy Shoes 5K Fun Run, and it was a record-breaker with 286 participants. Then it was on to our amazing fireworks show, which was stupendous. There's nothing like being on the beach watching a patriotic display. A big thank you to Special Events for Mexico Beach and all their volunteers who helped make the Best Blast on the Beach spectacular.
AND THE WINNER IS. . .
Up for grabs last month was a gift certificate from Vacation Prep Squad, and the lucky winner is Susan Giordano from Towanda, PA. Congrats, Susan!
JUNE GIVEAWAY
This month's giveaway is a gift certificate from Mexico Beach Sweets. Sugar, spice, and everything nice! That's what Mexico Beach Sweets has to offer and more. From hand-dipped ice cream to custom milkshakes and two walls of candy galore, this is one place you'll surely want to visit when enjoying Mexico Beach. They also offer novelty toys and beach supplies. To place your name in the hat, send an email to Kathy at kathy@mexicobeach.com.
|MEET MEXICO BEACH
This month, we're happy to introduce you to another great culinary spot in Mexico Beach, Taqueria Las "Brasitas." Do you have the urge to enjoy some great Mexican food? Well, Taqueria Las "Brasitas" can help. Located at the corner of 36th Street and Highway 98, they are open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The menu includes five different tortillas, spicy enchiladas with pork or chicken, and more. Owner Oswaldo is a fantastic cook, and you'll be glad you decided to stop by and enjoy a fresh, made-to-order meal.
|This month we are delighted to introduce you to three lovely couples! For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit mexicobeach.com.
ALEX AND ASHLEY
First, we'd like to introduce Alex and Ashley, who drove over 700 miles to say their vows. Coming all the way from Arkansas, they had a beautiful beach wedding. Congratulations, Alex and Ashley!
NANCY-BETH AND CURTIS
Next, we'd like to introduce you to Nancy-Beth and Curtis, who came to our shores from Kentucky to say their "I dos." It was a romantic beachside ceremony with beautiful weather. Congratulations, Curtis and Nancy-Beth!
JOE AND KAREN
Last, we'd like to introduce you to Joe and Karen, who also came from Arkansas to exchange their vows on our beach. It was a lovely ceremony, and the sparkling waters on the Gulf of Mexico were a bonus. Congratulations, Joe and Karen!
FARMERS & CRAFT MARKET
|July 8 & 22
|Come spend the morning at the Mexico Beach Farmers & Craft Market at Parker Park, located at 2500 Highway 98. Vendors will include produce, fresh jellies, one-of-a-kind crafts, and much more. Market hours have been adjusted for the season and will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Each market is sure to feature new vendors, so be sure to come every time. If you'd like to be a vendor, sign up now. Space is limited, so don't wait! This market is put on by the Special Events for Mexico Beach, Inc.
ANNUAL PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST
|Now till July 31
|Get ready to print those pictures and try your hand at our annual photography contest. The Mexico Beach 23rd Annual Photography Contest will open for submission on April 1 and go until July 31. We welcome all photographs taken in Mexico Beach, past or present. All photographs will be submitted for judging after July 31, and the winners will be contacted and announced on the Mexico Beach website, social media pages, and in the e-newsletter. Winning photographs will be displayed in the Mexico Beach Welcome Center after judging. We hope you will capture Mexico Beach through your "eyes" and enter our photography contest.
MBARA KINGFISH TOURNAMENT
|July 28-29
|The 27th Annual MBARA Kingfish Tournament hosted by the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association will take place on July 29. Anglers will hit the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico in search of the prize kingfish. This year's Captains' Party and Weigh-In will take place at the Mexico Beach Boat Ramp. On Friday, July 28, the Captain's party will take place between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m., and the weigh-in will be on Saturday, July 29, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. This charitable fundraiser assists in the development and deployment of artificial reefs in the Gulf of Mexico. All proceeds will be used to create more wonderful marine habitats and improve the fishery for everyone to enjoy. There's still time to register, so don't wait! This tournament is open for the public to come and enjoy both events.
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|SHRIMP AND PINEAPPLE SUMMER SALAD
|This is a great dish that can be enjoyed with family and friends.
We publish it with the compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
2 cups chopped, cooked shrimp meat
1 cup chopped red bell pepper
1 cup chopped fresh pineapple
1 avocado, chopped
1/2 red onion, chopped
1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 Serrano pepper, minced
2 limes, juiced
Salt and pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS
|Stir the shrimp, bell pepper, pineapple, avocado, onion, cilantro, garlic, Serrano pepper, lime juice, salt, and pepper together in a mixing bowl until evenly combined. Cover and refrigerate for one hour before serving. Enjoy!
|EVERYDAY OBSERVATIONS THAT CAN BE HELPFUL:
Don't worry about making a mistake-even monkeys fall out of trees sometimes.
"Advice is what we ask for when we already know the answer but wish we didn't." -Erica Jong
If you don't learn to laugh at trouble, you won't have anything to laugh at when you're old.
"A synonym is a word you use when you can't spell the word you first thought of." -Burt Bacharach
"He who believes that the past cannot be changed has not yet written his memoirs." -Torvald Gahlin
"Jealousy is all the fun you think they had." -Erica Jong
"If you don't know where you are going, you will wind up somewhere else!" -Yogi Berra
"In spite of the cost of living, it's still popular." -Kathleen Norris
"Don't look back; something might be gaining on you." -Satchel Paige
"If the English language made any sense, lackadaisical would have something to do with a shortage of flowers." -Doug Larson
