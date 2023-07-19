If you plan to pursue a degree in nursing, Gulf Coast State College has a scholarship program that may help pay for your education.
The Gulf Coast State College Simply Health Scholars Program has received funds for the new scholarship cycle to be awarded for the Fall 2023 semester.
The program will benefit 10 deserving Gulf Coast State College nursing students who reside in the Florida Panhandle and demonstrate a commitment to remain in the region after graduation.
Recipients will receive scholarships covering tuition and associated costs for the 2023-2024 academic year.
These recipients will pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and commit to practicing as nurses or health practitioners for a minimum of two years post-graduation in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, or Washington counties.
And Florida needs a lot of new nurses.
According to the Nurse Workforce Projection Report, 70% of hospitals in Florida currently face critical staffing shortages and there is an expected shortage of nearly 60,000 nurses in Florida by 2035.
If you would like more information about the program or would like to apply, go to www.gulfcoast.edu
