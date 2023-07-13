The Blue Parrot on St. George Island was named of the 15 best beachfront restaurants in Florida by Trips to Discover, a digital travel publication.
The 15 beachfront restaurants reach from St. George Island to Key West and include restaurants on the Gulf Coast and the Atlantic Coast.
The restaurant was chosen because of its location on one of Florida’s most pristine white-sand beaches, and because of its food, which range from Stuffed Grouper to the Monster Double Cheeseburger.
A few of the other restaurants that made the list include the Beach Walk Café’ in Destin, Caretta on the Gulf in Clearwater, and Oceanside Beach Bar and Grill at Flagler Beach.
https://www.tripstodiscover.com/best-beachfront-restaurants-in-florida/
