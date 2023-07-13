Thursday, July 13, 2023

The Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County will host its annual sizzler 5k and 1 mile run on July 22nd on St. George Island and are looking for auction items for the on-line auction that they hold with the event.

 

The Sizzler5K is their biggest fundraiser of the year and 100% of the money they raise goes to purchase food for the seniors of Franklin County.

 

The group serves over 100 meals a day Monday through Friday, plus they provide activities, recreation, and educational opportunities for local seniors.

 

E Triple C provided over 26,000 meals in 2022 to help those in need get through the pandemic.

 

If you have an item, goods or services to donate to the auction, please text a photo to Bonnie Kellogg at 850-509-5009 or email ecccfranklin@gmail.com.

 

Auction items can be dropped off at Holy Family Senior Center between 8am - 2pm Monday through Friday or someone from the Elder Care Community Council can pick it up if needed.

 

Again, to find out more, contact Bonnie Kellogg at 850-509-5009.

 

And if you want to bid in the auction, it will be held on Facebook.

 

All you have to do is like the page Sizzler ECCC Online Auction.

 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/821396728740812



