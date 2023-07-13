The
Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County will host its annual sizzler 5k
and 1 mile run on July 22nd on St. George Island and are looking for auction
items for the on-line auction that they hold with the event.
The Sizzler5K is their biggest fundraiser of
the year and 100% of the money they raise goes to purchase food for the seniors
of Franklin County.
The group serves over 100 meals a day Monday
through Friday, plus they provide activities, recreation, and educational
opportunities for local seniors.
E Triple C provided
over 26,000 meals in 2022 to help those in need get through the pandemic.
If you have an item,
goods or services to donate to the auction, please text a photo to Bonnie Kellogg
at 850-509-5009 or email ecccfranklin@gmail.com.
Auction items can be
dropped off at Holy Family Senior Center between 8am - 2pm Monday through
Friday or someone from the Elder Care Community Council can pick it up if needed.
Again, to find out more, contact Bonnie
Kellogg at 850-509-5009.
And
if you want to bid in the auction, it will be held on Facebook.
All
you have to do is like the page Sizzler ECCC Online Auction.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/821396728740812
