The Gulf Coast State College Foundation has
received a 30-thousand-dollar donation from
Dr. Abel De La Rosa of Port St. Joe to help Gulf County students attend
college.
De La Rosa is a member of the Gulf Coast State
College District Board of Trustees.
In support of Dr. De La
Rosa and Gulf County, the Alfred I. duPont Foundation has matched the gift for
a total of $60,000.
These gifts will support
the Gulf Coast Guarantee’s mission of assisting high school students graduating
from the College’s service district with their tuition and fees with the hope
of allowing more students from Gulf County the opportunity of education.
The Gulf Coast Guarantee is the current scholarship
campaign led by the Gulf Coast State College Foundation.
The Gulf Coast Guarantee is unlike any other
in the state of Florida, and among only four other scholarships like it across
the nation.
It is responsible for a 25% increase in
full-time freshmen enrollment at Gulf Coast State College and has been awarded
to over 1,000 students in just the first two years.
