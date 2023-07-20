Thursday, July 20, 2023

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation has received a 30-thousand-dollar donation from Dr. Abel De La Rosa of Port St. Joe to help Gulf County students attend college

De La Rosa is a member of the Gulf Coast State College District Board of Trustees.

 

In support of Dr. De La Rosa and Gulf County, the Alfred I. duPont Foundation has matched the gift for a total of $60,000.

 

These gifts will support the Gulf Coast Guarantee’s mission of assisting high school students graduating from the College’s service district with their tuition and fees with the hope of allowing more students from Gulf County the opportunity of education.

  

The Gulf Coast Guarantee is the current scholarship campaign led by the Gulf Coast State College Foundation.

 

The Gulf Coast Guarantee is unlike any other in the state of Florida, and among only four other scholarships like it across the nation.

 

It is responsible for a 25% increase in full-time freshmen enrollment at Gulf Coast State College and has been awarded to over 1,000 students in just the first two years.




