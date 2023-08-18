Friday, August 18, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

We invite you to be a part of cleaning up Reid Avenue on Saturday Mornings? We are looking for a crew of people that have 30 minutes to an hour to give on Saturday mornings to pick up trash/debris for one block on Reid Avenue. Ideally if we have a good response, we will be able to trade up Saturday's and/or only work ½ a block.


Every Saturday at 7am on Reid Avenue


If interested in being a small part of a bigger thing, please plan on meeting at Sweet Bunz Donuts (108 First Street) at 7am Saturday.


Thank you for taking extra care of our downtown!


Saturday, August 19 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

9 AM – 1 PM EST

Gulf County Republican Party Meeting

Monday, August 21, 2023

6:30 p.m.

PSJ Garden Club

216 8th Street, Port St. Joe, Fl

with Special Guest

Florida State Senator

Corey Simon


Scallop Festival Tickets

Vision Care in Gulf County

PanCare Health now offers a monthly schedule for vision care services in Port St. Joe, making it easier and more accessible for local residents! This monthly service will replace the vision bus that visits the area. Today is the first day of on-site vision appointments at their Port St Joe clinic at 401 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd.


Their next scheduled vision appointment day is

﻿August 31st

Appointment times need to be made prior by calling 850-387-8048.


They will now provide the following services,

  • Eye exams provided by a Florida Board Certified Doctor of Optometry.
  • If prescribed, the opportunity to order eyeglasses at a discount.
  • Eyeglass fitting and care instruction provided by a Florida optician.
  • Annual eye exams provided, as needed.


PanCare Health is committed to providing affordable and high-quality health care to the community, and this new service is no exception. PanCare is dedicated to preserving the eyesight of rural and underserved populations.

Regular eye exams are essential for maintaining good eye health and preventing eye diseases. The new eye care service offered by PanCare Health will make it easier for patients in Port St. Joe to receive the care they need.

 

Mission: To protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county, & community efforts.

 

Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida Department of Health, please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.

LIVE Music Friday!

8/18 Hunter Wall Band 

8/25 Salt Rock Band

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. Reed Foley 7-10.

Reed Foley is a young singer-songwriter from Sparta, North Carolina that is making a name for himself in country music in Nashville and beyond. His talents have taken him from small-town bars to NASCAR events, and everything in between. Reed has already opened for Jason Aldean, Tyler Farr, Southerland, & William Michael Morgan just to name a few.

https://reedfoley.com/


Saturday – Open 5-10. Smolderin’ Embers 7-10.

Put on your dancin’ shoes. The Pub’s 5-piece “House Band” is back playing Classic Rock.

/www.facebook.com/SmolderinEmbers

T & J’s Place Food Truck at the Pub Wed-Sat offering Sandwiches, Baskets, and Burgers

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083334159430

﻿

Coming up:

Tuesday August 22 – Singo

Wednesday August 23 – Jay Gurley

Thursday August 24 – Rachel Hillman 6pm and Laura Lane 7pm

Friday August 25 – Joseph Brooks

Saturday August 26 – Shawn Shirley


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

Ben Flournoy Band


SATURDAY AT 7 PM – 10 PM


This week at The Lookout Lounge

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Email Len!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office



http://live.oysterradio.com/
