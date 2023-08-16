Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


CubeSmart Self Storage is a nationally recognized self-storage company known for award-winning customer service and excellent self-storage facilities. They operate 1,250+ locations throughout the U.S. and offer a wide variety of personal and commercial self-storage options, like storage units, vehicle storage, boat storage, RV storage, and more.


CubeSmart Storage Amenities and Services:

- Flexible month-to-month leases

- SmartRental for same-day rentals

- CubeSmart Mobile App – autopay, gate access, and more

- Onsite Store Managers and Live Chat

- 24/7 video recording and secure gate access

- Moving supplies— Boxes, packing tape, bubble wrap, and more available in store

At CubeSmart, they understand that storage also means change. A new home, a new business, moving, or growing. That’s why their mission is to offer you innovative self-storage solutions and genuine care at every turn. They operate on a simple philosophy – it’s what's inside that counts.


CubeSmart Self Storage

389 Commerce Blvd, Port Saint Joe, FL

New Customers: (888) 925-8220

Current Customers: (850) 660-5339

https://new.cubesmart.com/florida-self-storage/port-saint-joe-self-storage/4753.html


Office Hours

Monday–Friday: 9:30 AM–6:00 PM

Saturday: 8:30 AM–5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Access Hours

Daily: 6:00 AM–10:00 PM

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


The coastal resort style WindMark® Beach community, located along the shores of beautiful St. Joseph Bay, is designed with healthy living in mind. Residents can enjoy the fresh air on nature trails, boardwalks and cart paths or get a workout in at the state-of-the-art fitness center

Homes are raised slightly to take full advantage of the Bay breezes. The community features a swimming pool, Village Green and Amphitheater, beach walkover access to four miles of pristine St. Joseph Bay coastline, restaurants, and much more!


The BeachWalk runs parallel to St. Joseph Bay and is perfect for a leisurely stroll, a bike ride, a morning jog or in-line skating. An interconnected system of pedestrian trails and boardwalks preserve the land with minimal disturbance as well as provide a connection for homeowners to their natural surroundings, amenities and the coast.

Gather with family and friends at the Village Center Pool and enjoy a sunny, relaxing day poolside. The private club features a beautiful zero-entry pool. When not swimming, the large lawn area and playground adjacent to the pool deck will keep children entertained!


WindMark® Beach community

101 Good Morning St., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 231-6570

https://www.joe.com/community/windmark-beach

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

Welcome to the Gulf View Motel! Enjoy their brand-new motel newly rebuilt since Hurricane Michael.

The Gulf View is located in beautiful Mexico Beach, Florida only steps from the Gulf of Mexico.


They feature comfortable rooms available with 2 queen beds. Some rooms include a balcony, kitchenette complete with a full-sized refrigerator, microwave, stove, and coffee maker.

Guests enjoy easy access to the beach boardwalk, nearby shopping, and restaurants!


Book you stay in paradise today!


Gulf View Motel

1404 Hwy 98, Mexico Beach, Florida

(850) 648-5955

www.thegulfviewmotel.com﻿

Scallop Festival Tickets

Job Opening

At The Appliance Solution, we are a team of appliance installation professionals who are dedicated to providing our customers with a seamless installation experience. We are looking for a Lead Appliance Installer/Supervisor to join our team. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience installing a variety of appliances, including washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and ovens. He or she will possess strong leadership skills and be responsible for the ongoing training and day-to-day organization of the delivery and installation crews.


Duties and Responsibilities

  • Scheduling of crew and route planning of daily work
  • Ensuring that crew members are properly trained and performing work as required.
  • Delivery and installation of a variety of appliances in both residential and commercial settings
  • Ensure that all work is performed in accordance with manufacturer's specifications and local building codes.
  • Provide excellent customer service by maintaining a positive attitude and professional appearance at all times!
  • Arrive at appointments on time and prepared with all necessary tools and parts.
  • Properly document all work performed and maintain accurate records of time and materials used.
  • Safely operate a company vehicle and maintain a clean driving record.
  • Perform physical labor as required, including lifting heavy appliances and climbing ladders.
  • Ability to communicate installation needs with various trades and provide installation updates to building contractors and residential customers.


Skills and Qualifications

  • 2+ years of experience delivering and installing appliances.
  • Strong leadership skills
  • Valid driver's license with clean driving record
  • Ability to lift heavy objects (50+ pounds)
  • Basic math skills for measuring and calculating.
  • Exceptional customer service skills


Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 - $20.00 per hour

Ability to commute/relocate:

  • Port Saint Joe, FL 32456: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)

License/Certification:

  • Driver's License (Required)

Job-related location requirement:

  • Candidates must be within a 25-mile radius.

Work Location: In person

 

CONTACT:

Polly Romiti

The Appliance Solution

301 Long Ave

Port St Joe, FL 32456

(850) 229-8216

www.theappliancesolution.com

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment