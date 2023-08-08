The Apalachicola
National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center in Eastpoint will hold a
class this month to teach people how to collect data on horseshoe crab
populations and nesting behavior.
Participants will learn how to
conduct surveys, collect scientific information, and tag horseshoe crabs for a
nationwide mark recapture study.
The citizen science training
event on Friday, August 18th at the Research Reserve Nature Center at 108 Island
Drive in Eastpoint from 1:30 to 4:30.
Horseshoe
crabs are an important part of the marine ecosystem; they have been around for
nearly 450 million years.
Their
eggs are a food source for animals and birds.
Horseshoe
crabs have also proved valuable to human medicine.
Pharmaceutical
companies use horseshoe crab blood to ensure intravenous drugs and vaccine
injections are bacteria-free and sterile.
Scientists
are also using horseshoe crabs in cancer research.
To
sign up and get more information e-mail Rosalyn Kilcollins at
roztally@gmail.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment