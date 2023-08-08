Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center in Eastpoint will hold a class this month to teach people how to collect data on horseshoe crab populations and nesting behavior.

 

Participants will learn how to conduct surveys, collect scientific information, and tag horseshoe crabs for a nationwide mark recapture study.

 

The citizen science training event on Friday, August 18th at the Research Reserve Nature Center at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint from 1:30 to 4:30.

 

Horseshoe crabs are an important part of the marine ecosystem; they have been around for nearly 450 million years.

 

Their eggs are a food source for animals and birds.

 

Horseshoe crabs have also proved valuable to human medicine.

 

Pharmaceutical companies use horseshoe crab blood to ensure intravenous drugs and vaccine injections are bacteria-free and sterile.

 

Scientists are also using horseshoe crabs in cancer research.

 

To sign up and get more information e-mail Rosalyn Kilcollins at roztally@gmail.com.

 




