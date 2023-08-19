The Franklin County Seahawks boys football team won their first game of the season in one of the more unusual games we have ever broadcast.
On Friday, the Seahawks traveled to Gainesville to face the St. Francis Wolves.
The Seahawks were down twenty to nothing at half time, but then scored 34 unanswered points in the third quarter, before the Wolverines abruptly forfeited the game.
The game ended just at the beginning of the 4th quarter.
We will be carrying the rest of the Seahawks Season on Forgotten Coast Radio WFCX 100.5FM.
This Friday the Seahawks will travel to Panama City to face the North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers.
Kickoff will be at 8 PM Eastern time.
For those of you not within our listening area, you can stream Forgotten Coast Radio from the link at oysterradio.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
