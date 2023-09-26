Franklin county commissioners are looking for
qualifications from auditing services.
The board has been using Roberson & Associates for
its auditing work since 2011 but every few years the commission goes through
the solicitation process to make sure they are getting the best deal they can.
They also want to give other local accounting firms a
chance to bid for the work.
The county last advertised in 2018 when Roberson was
renewed for the job.
The requests for qualifications will be posted at
franklincountyflorida.com.
Once the bids are received, there will be a formal
public review and ranking done by an audit committee before the county
commission makes a final decision.
