Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week



 

Cocoa is a 10 month old Terrier mix and just the sweetest girl.  She is shy and quiet but very loving when she gets to know you.  She needs a quiet home and she isn't a fan of other dogs so needs to go to a home where she will get all the love.  People are always asking us for small lap dogs and she is that.  Looking for a sweet companion to keep you company and take care of?  Cocoa could be the one!

 

 

The shelter is full and we need adopters desperately so If you have been considering adopting, please do it sooner rather than later.

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.




