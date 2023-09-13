Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

Cocoa is a 10 month old Terrier mix and just the sweetest
girl. She is shy and quiet but very loving when she gets to know
you. She needs a quiet home and she isn't a fan of other dogs so needs to
go to a home where she will get all the love. People are always asking us
for small lap dogs and she is that. Looking for a sweet companion to keep
you company and take care of? Cocoa could be the one!
The shelter is full and we need adopters desperately so If
you have been considering adopting, please do it sooner rather than later.
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call
Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society
at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at
www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
