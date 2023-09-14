Franklin County jiu jitsu students once again did Franklin County proud last weekend at the 2023 Southeastern Submission Classic in Milton, Florida.
18 competitors from Bayside Jiu Jitsu in Eastpoint traveled to the competition and took home 9 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 5 bronze medals.
The team came in third out of the 40 teams that competed.
Bayside Jiu Jitsu is just over a year old; the program is growing quickly and is open to anyone who would like to give it a try – they have classes for children as young as 4.
You can find Bayside Jiu jitsu at 312 Highway 98 in Eastpoint or check out their website at www.Baysidewarrior.com
