Thursday, September 7, 2023

Franklin County Tax Collector Richard Watson presented a check for over 5700 dollars to the Franklin County School District this month.

 

The money was raised during the 2023 Kids Tag Art Program which has 5th graders in Franklin County compete for small cash prizes by drawing a specialty license tag with the theme “What would you like to be when you grow up.”

 

The money raised through the program will go to art programs for the schools in Franklin County.

 

The Florida Tax Collectors’ Kids Tag Art program inspires young artists to create unique designs, learning the practical application of license plate art to support worthy causes fashioned after Florida’s 100+ specialty license plates.

 

This marks the 6th year the initiative has been established; the joint program is sponsored by the Franklin County Schools, Franklin County Tax Collector's Office & the Franklin County Education Foundation.

 

55 fifth-grade students took part in the event this year.

 

All schools including Franklin County, First Baptist, home school, and ABC school were involved.

 

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place overall winners were from Franklin County School this year.

 

1st place went to Magdalena Diego, 2nd place was Kynzli Mullins and 3rd place went to Mya Barber.



