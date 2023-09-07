Franklin
County Tax Collector Richard Watson presented a check for over 5700 dollars to
the Franklin County School District this month.
The
money was raised during the 2023 Kids Tag Art Program which has
5th graders in Franklin County compete for small cash prizes by drawing a
specialty license tag with the theme “What would you like to be when you grow up.”
The money
raised through the program will go to art programs for the schools in Franklin
County.
The Florida Tax Collectors’ Kids Tag Art program
inspires young artists to create unique designs, learning the practical
application of license plate art to support worthy causes fashioned after
Florida’s 100+ specialty license plates.
This
marks the 6th year the initiative has been established; the joint program is
sponsored by the Franklin County Schools, Franklin County Tax Collector's
Office & the Franklin County Education Foundation.
55
fifth-grade students took part in the event this year.
All schools including Franklin County, First
Baptist, home school, and ABC school were involved.
1st, 2nd, and 3rd place overall winners were from
Franklin County School this year.
1st place went to Magdalena Diego, 2nd
place was Kynzli Mullins and 3rd place went to Mya Barber.
