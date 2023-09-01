Friday, September 1, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Kick off your Labor Day weekend in style with FIRST FRIDAY SIP & SHOP happening tomorrow 5-7 pm ET on Reid Avenue!


Come out and support your local small businesses, grab a snack and a cold beverage!!

We will see you in downtown Port St. Joe!


We invite you to be a part of cleaning up Reid Avenue on Saturday Mornings? We are looking for a crew of people that have 30 minutes to an hour to give on Saturday mornings to pick up trash/debris for one block on Reid Avenue. Ideally if we have a good response, we will be able to trade up Saturday's and/or only work ½ a block.


Every Saturday at 7am on Reid Avenue


If interested in being a small part of a bigger thing, please plan on meeting at Sweet Bunz Donuts (108 First Street) at 7am Saturday.


Thank you for taking extra care of our downtown!


Saturday, September 2, at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

9 AM – 1 PM EST

Pre-Sale Tickets close at 5pm todayCLICK HERE NOW!

If you pre-order tickets, they will be available at the front gate!

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

`

Friday September 1 – Caleb King

Saturday September 2 – Matt Law

8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Get Your Tickets Here
Email Us for Sponsorship Information 
Get Your Tickets Here

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Email Len!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
