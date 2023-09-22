Friday, September 22, 2023

Hurricane Ian anniversary, Hurricane Idalia impacts, and more UF/IFAS news

 

For the week beginning September 18, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

TIMELY NEWS | Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall on an island just west of Fort Myers on Sept. 28, 2022. Contact us about this topic >

A year after Ian, Southwest Florida recovering with help of UF/IFAS Extension

“We play a role as an ‘information first responder’ for our communities, and connect partners with UF/IFAS resources to help provide research information and long-term community planning," said the UF/IFAS Extension Lee County director.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hurricane Idalia: Florida ag production losses top $78M, UF economists estimate

Some 3 million acres of agricultural lands were in the storm’s path, including row crops like peanuts and cotton, dairy and poultry farms, aquaculture operations and more. The estimate does not place a value on infrastructure damage. Contact >

En español: Huracán Idalia: los economistas de UF estiman pérdidas en la producción agrícola de Florida que superan los $78 millonesContacto >

Hear from Christa Court, director of the UF/IFAS Economic Impact Analysis Program: A virtual press conference Sept. 21 featured a short presentation and Q&A session. View the full meeting at go.ufl.edu/idalia-prelimpresser, and recordings and other assets are available for download at go.ufl.edu/idalia-prelim-presser-assets

Scientists seek to build better mosquito surveillance system for southeast region

Over the next two years, with a USDA-NIFA grant, a team of researchers at the UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory will develop a low-cost trap to lure mosquitoes and create a web-based dashboard. Contact >

Team records the spread of Asian subterranean termites in Florida Keys

A UF study published in Biological Invasions provides a one-of-a-kind evolutionary map and timeline that reconstructs the historical spread of the Asian subterranean termite over 22 years on Key West. Contact >

Superfood muscadine grapes get new recipe for success

UF/IFAS researchers found a way to make the muscadine grape highly palatable by freeze-drying them. The taste is light and crisp, with a sweet-and-sour tartness. They have a delightful crunch and melt in your mouth like cotton candy. Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADMINISTRATIVE UPDATES

UF/IFAS conducted more than $300 million in research for historic fiscal year 2023

UF/IFAS rose 8% from last year; it is the second-largest contributor to UF’s record-breaking $1.25 billion in research spending for fiscal year 2023, a nearly 15% increase from 2022. Contact >

En español: UF/IFAS alcanzó un nuevo récord para el año fiscal del 2023 con más de $300 millones en gastos de investigaciónContacto >

Wedgworth Leadership Institute selects Class XII

The program broadens participants’ perspectives and builds a network within the industry and beyond. As a result, program graduates are equipped to address challenges of local, state, national and global dimensions. Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

Our blogs share knowledge: September Is Better Breakfast Month: Why Is It So Important?

Maria Portelos-Rometo, UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County agent, shares that individuals who regularly eat a morning meal usually consume more vitamins, minerals and fiber for the day, per the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact >

RELATED: Better Breakfast Month infographic.

Video stories: Carrots in the Florida garden

Bob Hochmuth, UF/IFAS horticulture expert, says the time to plant carrot seeds comes as soon as the hot weather breaks for cooler fall days. (Hopefully, soon!) Contact >

Visual learning: Tips for reducing harmful chemicals in stormwater runoff infographic

Fertilizers, household chemicals and even pet waste can run off your property and cause negative impacts on water quality. Download > See more infographics > Contact >

En español: Consejos para propietarios de viviendas para Reducir las Sustancias Químicas Nocivas en la Escorrentía de Aguas Pluviales infográfico. Use este enlace para acceder al contenido > Contacto >

 

 

 

 

 

