Our local legislative delegation will be in town tomorrow morning and in
Gulf County tomorrow afternoon to hear from the public and from local
government representatives.
The delegation includes state representative Jason Shoaf and State
Senator Cory Simon.
The hearings are a chance for the public to bring up items that the
legislature might be able to address during the next legislative session.
The hearings also offer a chance for local officials to request state
money for local projects.
The Franklin County Legislative Delegation hearing will begin at 10:30AM
at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
The Gulf County hearing will begin at 2 PM at the Robert Moore
Administration building on Cecil G. Costin Boulevard in Port St. Joe.
The 2024 Regular session of the Florida Legislature is scheduled to
convene on March the 11th in Tallahassee.
