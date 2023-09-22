Over 220 tons of new marine habitat were deployed this week in Gulf of Mexico off Franklin County, adding to two existing artificial reefs and creating a third.
The modules included ten new concrete and limestone “Super Reef” pyramids, each 15 feet tall and weighing 17 tons, and 18 new concrete and limestone “Florida Special” pyramids, each 8 feet tall and weighing three tons.
The reef modules are designed to mimic natural habitat for a wide variety of sea organisms, ranging from marine algae to bottom-dwelling fish, such as grouper and snapper.
The total project cost was $200,000; funding was split between the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Natural Resource Damage Assessment and the Organization for Artificial Reefs memorial reef program.
Reefmaker, Walter Marine Services, of Orange Beach, Alabama, designed, built and deployed the reef structures.
This week’s deployments added new reef modules to two existing patch reefs and one new reef area.
The Buddy Ward patch reef additions, located about eight miles south of Bob Sikes Cut, included two memorial reef structures, dedicated to Mike Johnston and Rocky Burrous.
The additions to Robby’s Reef included a memorial structure dedicated to Robby Redding.
It is located about 10 miles south of the east end of Dog Island.
The Organization for Artificial Reefs coordinated the Robby’s Reef enhancement and the deployment of a new site, the Carl Enis Memorial Reef, located about 20 miles south of Dog Island.
Carl Enis, was a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force, who died in a helicopter incident on the Syrian/Iraq border.
During the reef deployment there was a flyover by two F-22 Raptor fighter jet pilots.
The project was the culmination of years of work, starting in 2018.
The modules included ten new concrete and limestone “Super Reef” pyramids, each 15 feet tall and weighing 17 tons, and 18 new concrete and limestone “Florida Special” pyramids, each 8 feet tall and weighing three tons.
The reef modules are designed to mimic natural habitat for a wide variety of sea organisms, ranging from marine algae to bottom-dwelling fish, such as grouper and snapper.
The total project cost was $200,000; funding was split between the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Natural Resource Damage Assessment and the Organization for Artificial Reefs memorial reef program.
Reefmaker, Walter Marine Services, of Orange Beach, Alabama, designed, built and deployed the reef structures.
This week’s deployments added new reef modules to two existing patch reefs and one new reef area.
The Buddy Ward patch reef additions, located about eight miles south of Bob Sikes Cut, included two memorial reef structures, dedicated to Mike Johnston and Rocky Burrous.
The additions to Robby’s Reef included a memorial structure dedicated to Robby Redding.
It is located about 10 miles south of the east end of Dog Island.
The Organization for Artificial Reefs coordinated the Robby’s Reef enhancement and the deployment of a new site, the Carl Enis Memorial Reef, located about 20 miles south of Dog Island.
Carl Enis, was a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force, who died in a helicopter incident on the Syrian/Iraq border.
During the reef deployment there was a flyover by two F-22 Raptor fighter jet pilots.
The project was the culmination of years of work, starting in 2018.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment