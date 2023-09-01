Red Snapper fishing allowed on weekends through September

Good
news for Red Snapper fishermen.
Florida’s
red snapper season was expanded to include 17 more fishing days this year.
That means you can target red snapper every
Friday through Saturday in September as well as Labor Day.
The Fall season already included
all weekends in October and November, Friday through Sunday.
The 2023 season now totals 87 days, the longest combined season since the state assumed management of red snapper.
This
season applies to those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and
federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish
permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.
For
those interested in participating in this year’s Gulf red snapper season, don’t
forget that anglers fishing from private vessels must get the Gulf Reef
Fish Angler designation on their license.
You
can do that for free on-line at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
