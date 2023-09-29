Friday, September 29, 2023

Statewide peanut butter drive begins, Hurricane Idalia's helping hands, and more UF/IFAS news

 

 

Spread the word: Peanut Butter Challenge kicks off Oct. 1

Start Giving Season early this year by participating in UF/IFAS Extension’s 2023 Peanut Butter Challenge throughout October. The jars go to feed hungry families in the same communities where they are collected. Contact >

UF/IFAS facilities rebuild from Hurricane Idalia with help

As soon as the storm surge retreated and the wind stopped, UF/IFAS volunteers loaded into cars and created caravans on the way to the facilities hit worst by the storm. Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

 

 

 

 

Our blogs share knowledge: De-clutter your finances and save for the holidays

Jenny Rodriguez, UF/IFAS Extension Orange County family and consumer sciences agent, says it's wise to begin planning for holiday spending now. She offers some budgeting tips in this piece. Contact >

Social media spotlight: Caladium field day tour

A rainbow of colors is on display in the fields of the UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center. Zhanao Deng's caladium breeding program leads to new varieties year after year. Contact >

Visual learning: Edible landscaping infographic

It is a great time to think about the fall garden. Many food crops grow well throughout Florida during this time. Download > See more infographics > Contact >

En español: Jardín comestible amigable con Florida infográfico. Use este enlace para acceder al contenido > Contacto >

 

 

 

 

 

