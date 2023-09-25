The 60th annual Florida Seafood Festival is
looking for businesses and individuals who want to be festival commodore
sponsors for this year’s event.
Sponsorships start at 100 dollars, though there are various
levels of sponsorship you can purchase.
Commodores receive all kinds of advertising through the
festival through the Internet, Facebook, Newspaper, Redfish Run T-shirts, a
Sponsor Board located near the entrance of the park and gate material that will
be handed out to every visitor entering the park.
Depending on level of sponsorship, Commodores receive
special gifts ranging from Entrance Tickets and T-Shirts to Back Packs,
Coolers, Outdoor Blankets and many other Promotional Items
Its good advertising for businesses as the Florida Seafood
festival is considered one of the top oyster festivals in the world as well as
one of the top 15 small town festivals in America and draws thousands of people
to Apalachicola every year.
The money raised through the commodore program helps fund
the festival entertainment and activities as well as the seafood festival
scholarship program.
The Seafood Festival has provided 62 scholarships to local
students in just the past 12 years.
You can sign up to be a commodore by using
the Commodore form online at floridaseafoodfestival.com
https://www.floridaseafoodfestival.com/commodores/become-a-commodore/
No comments:
Post a Comment