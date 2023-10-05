Tuesday, October 3, 2023

5th Forgotten Music Festival this weekend in Port St. Joe!

𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝘂𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘆, Friday, October 6, 3 pm ET at No Name Books & Gifts, 325 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe.


Come and meet the author of the biography of blues great, Bobby "Blue" Bland, 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒍 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝒂𝒏.


𝑺𝒆𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝑺𝒂𝒏 𝑩𝒍𝒂𝒔 is his next work and is based on events surrounding an actual murder that occurred in the Spring of 1938 at the Cape San Blas Lighthouse near Port St. Joe, Florida; then the sequel 𝑺𝒆𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝑺𝒕. 𝑽𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕, and the third and final book of the trilogy, 𝑺𝒆𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝑺𝒕. 𝑱𝒐𝒆.


His latest book is entitled 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑯𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒍 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒐 and is published by The Ardent Writer Press.


The Forgotten Music Festival would like to give a HUGE shoutout to Lisa Forehand, Realtor 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿 of this event for the 3rd year in a row!


Lisa is a huge supporter of anything local. She has welcomed and supported this festival since its inception and we want to thank her for her continued support!

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝗮 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗼𝗿

(850) 227-6489

Lisa@beachproperties.realtor

***Video features Danielle Nicole Band's "I'm going home"

We would like to thank Nicole Majors and the BeMajor team, EXp Realty for their sponsorship!


Events like the Forgotten Music Festival would not be possible without the support of all our amazing sponsors to which we are extremely grateful! Be sure to show them all your appreciation and always #chooselocal.


***Video features Frank Bang's "Come on in this house"

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 DAY 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀!! They will be on sale only until Saturday, September 30th at midnight.


Weekend Passes are $40 and will grant you general admission to the festival site on Saturday and Sunday.


Remember to bring your favorite chair, get there early and secure your spot, grab a cold drink from the bar, sit back and enjoy 2 days full of music from some of the best regional, national, and international touring roots musicians! We promise - It's going to be unforgettable!!


Get your Weekend Pass before they are gone at www.forgottenmusicfestival.com!

Be sure to put some South in Your Mouth at the Sand Dollar Cafe - our 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿!


They feature delicious Southern Comfort Food made from scratch! Sand Dollar Cafe also offers vegetarian and gluten free options.


The Sand Dollar Cafe is located at 301-B Monument Ave. (Hwy 98), directly across the street from George Core Park and are open for breakfast and lunch Thursday thru Monday - 7am til' 2pm Eastern time.


Don't forget to support all the amazing sponsors that support the Forgotten Music Festival!


***Video features "Chicken Grease" by Biscuit Miller and The Mix

The Forgotten Music Festival would like to give a big round of applause to David and Donna Bradley, owners of Bradley's Automatic Gates, Inc. for returning as 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿 of the 5th annual Forgotten Music Festival!


The Forgotten Music Fest would not be possible without the support of people like David and Donna and we are extremely grateful to have them on our sponsor roster! Be sure to show them all you appreciation when you see them at the event!

𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘆'𝘀 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀

https://bradleysautomaticgates.com

***Video features Biscuit Miller and The Mix's "Chicken Grease"

Come Early and Stay Late!

Get Your Tickets Here
http://live.oysterradio.com/
