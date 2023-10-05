5th Forgotten Music Festival this weekend in Port St. Joe!

𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝘂𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘆, Friday, October 6, 3 pm ET at No Name Books & Gifts, 325 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe.
Come and meet the author of the biography of blues great, Bobby "Blue" Bland, 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒍 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝒂𝒏.
𝑺𝒆𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝑺𝒂𝒏 𝑩𝒍𝒂𝒔 is his next work and is based on events surrounding an actual murder that occurred in the Spring of 1938 at the Cape San Blas Lighthouse near Port St. Joe, Florida; then the sequel 𝑺𝒆𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝑺𝒕. 𝑽𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕, and the third and final book of the trilogy, 𝑺𝒆𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝑺𝒕. 𝑱𝒐𝒆.
His latest book is entitled 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑯𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒍 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒐 and is published by The Ardent Writer Press.
