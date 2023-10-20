Bat Appreciation Week, consumers want wildlife-friendly plants, and more UF/IFAS news

|
Website | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning October 16, 2023
TIMELY NEWS | Bat Appreciation Week is Oct. 24-31. Need an expert voice? Contact us >
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Survey shows growers, consumers want ‘wildlife-friendly’ plants; education needed
Further, UF/IFAS experts want to make sure the plants are indeed wildlife-friendly. Eventually, researchers want to establish “University of Florida Biodiversity Certified Plants." Contact >
Florida-Friendly landscape professionals are good for the environment, your wallet
When choosing a landscaper, picking one who is well-versed in Florida-Friendly LandscapingTM practices can help you save money and help preserve the environment. Contact >
‘Invisible fence’ keeps cattle on ranch, helps protect environment
Blackbeard's Ranch in Myakka City partnered with Joao Vendramini, an agronomy professor at the University of Florida Range Cattle Research and Education Center (REC), on a first-of-its-kind invisible fence project. Contact >
See a video of it in action: youtu.be/_J-XBAXpD0k?si=yukSrhOPml7aoTie. B-roll and SOT assets are available for download.
How safe is rain barrel water quality to grow gardens, landscapes in South Florida?
“A common question I receive from gardeners is if the water is safe to use in their garden when it is coming off their ‘dirty’ roofs,” said one of the scientists who analyzed water samples from barrels, lakes and ponds. Short answer: Yes. Contact >
En español: ¿Qué tan segura es la calidad del agua que recogen los barriles de lluvia en el sur de Florida? Contacto >
BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.
No comments:
Post a Comment