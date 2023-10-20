Bat Appreciation Week, consumers want wildlife-friendly plants, and more UF/IFAS news

Friday, October 20, 2023

TIMELY NEWS | Bat Appreciation Week is Oct. 24-31. Need an expert voice? Contact us >

This Halloween, have a heart for bats; a UF/IFAS expert explains

Florida has 13 species of bats year-round that are among 1,300 species worldwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The bat population is declining due to the loss of their natural habitats, human disruption and more.

Related infographic: Helping bats helps humans.

 

 

 

 

 

Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Survey shows growers, consumers want ‘wildlife-friendly’ plants; education needed

Further, UF/IFAS experts want to make sure the plants are indeed wildlife-friendly. Eventually, researchers want to establish “University of Florida Biodiversity Certified Plants." Contact >

Florida-Friendly landscape professionals are good for the environment, your wallet

When choosing a landscaper, picking one who is well-versed in Florida-Friendly LandscapingTM practices can help you save money and help preserve the environment. Contact >

‘Invisible fence’ keeps cattle on ranch, helps protect environment

Blackbeard's Ranch in Myakka City partnered with Joao Vendramini, an agronomy professor at the University of Florida Range Cattle Research and Education Center (REC), on a first-of-its-kind invisible fence project. Contact >

See a video of it in action: youtu.be/_J-XBAXpD0k?si=yukSrhOPml7aoTieB-roll and SOT assets are available for download.

How safe is rain barrel water quality to grow gardens, landscapes in South Florida?

“A common question I receive from gardeners is if the water is safe to use in their garden when it is coming off their ‘dirty’ roofs,” said one of the scientists who analyzed water samples from barrels, lakes and ponds. Short answer: Yes. Contact >

En español: ¿Qué tan segura es la calidad del agua que recogen los barriles de lluvia en el sur de Florida? Contacto >

 

 

 

 

 

 

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

 

 

 

 

Our blogs share knowledge: Stay grounded this fall: Tips for maintaining balance and stability

Hillary Ayers, UF/IFAS Extension Orange County family and consumer sciences agent, advises how older adults and those who care for them can take steps to prevent falls in the home, where they are most likely to occur. Contact >

Video stories: Deep learning tech on a strawberry row

This past week featured artificial intelligence stories for UF's AI Days. Check out a strawberry project that identifies runners, flowers and fruit, all captured without leaving the tractor. Contact >

Visual learning: What is urban agriculture?

These spaces exist from the peri-urban to the urban core, with examples including community and school gardens, edible landscaping, farmers markets and more. Download > See more infographics > Contact >

En español: ¿Qué es Agricultura Urbana? infográfico. Use este enlace para acceder al contenido > Contacto >

 

 

 

 

 

