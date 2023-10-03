Extension
offices across North Florida are collecting peanut butter through the month of
October to help feed hungry families in our area.
They
call it the Panhandle Peanut Butter challenge.
You
can donate unopened jars of peanut butter from October 1st through October
31st.
The
Extension offices work with the Florida Peanut Producers Association to send
the peanut butter to food pantries from Pensacola to Monticello.
Last
year, Franklin County donated over 1600 pounds of peanut butter, and statewide
there were enough donations to make 400 thousand peanut butter sandwiches.
Donations
will be taken at the University of Florida /IFAS Extension Office, 261 Dr.
Frederick S. Humphries Street in Apalachicola, across from Mill Pond.
You
can also help the fight against hunger by hosting a peanut butter challenge
drop-off box at your church, office or home.
The
Extension Office will make flyers with your information and send them to you.
Contact
Michelle Huber by e-mail at mmhuber@ufl.edu or call 850-653-9337.
