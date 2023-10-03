Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Extension offices across North Florida are collecting peanut butter through the month of October to help feed hungry families in our area.

 

They call it the Panhandle Peanut Butter challenge.

 

You can donate unopened jars of peanut butter from October 1st through October 31st.

 

The Extension offices work with the Florida Peanut Producers Association to send the peanut butter to food pantries from Pensacola to Monticello.

 

Last year, Franklin County donated over 1600 pounds of peanut butter, and statewide there were enough donations to make 400 thousand peanut butter sandwiches.

 

Donations will be taken at the University of Florida /IFAS Extension Office, 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street in Apalachicola, across from Mill Pond.

 

You can also help the fight against hunger by hosting a peanut butter challenge drop-off box at your church, office or home. 

 

The Extension Office will make flyers with your information and send them to you.

 

Contact Michelle Huber by e-mail at mmhuber@ufl.edu or call 850-653-9337.




