Friday, October 27, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

We invite you to be a part of cleaning up Reid Avenue on Saturday Mornings? We are looking for a crew of people that have 30 minutes to an hour to give on Saturday mornings to pick up trash/debris for one block on Reid Avenue. Ideally if we have a good response, we will be able to trade up Saturday's and/or only work ½ a block.


Every Saturday at 7am on Reid Avenue


Meet at Reid Avenue and First Street at 7am Saturday.


Thank you to this crew for taking extra care of our downtown!

Mark your calendar for First Friday Sip & Shop, Friday, November 3, 2023, from 5-7pm ET for beverages, light hors d'oeuvres while finding great deals and good times on Reid Avenue at participating businesses!


Goin' Coastal

The Joe Center for the Arts

Beach Realty of Cape San Blas

Cabana 15

Wendy Patrick Designs

Shirley Southern Boutique

Magnolias Boutique

The Fuss Boutique

Solana Shades

Joseph's Cottage

No Name Books & Gifts

The Sugar Shack

Coastal Realty Group

The Dark Horse Exchange

E Esthetics

ChiroLife Wellness


We look forward to seeing you there!


Saturday, November 4, on the Promenade at the Lighthouse - Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market's NEW HOME!  Join the fun at the open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

9 AM – 1 PM EST

Monday, November 6, 2023 - 8:30am

Join the Gulf County Chamber Executive Director for coffee on the first Monday of each month for Java with Joe to Trade Ideas - Share Information - Ask Questions - with No Agenda!

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

Friday – Open 5-10. Blues Meets Girl 7-10.

Blues Meets Girl (BMG) is the powerful duo of British Blues veteran Mr. Downchild and American singer/song writer Kasimira Vogel. The collaboration is smokin’, sexy, and laced with undeniably infectious chemistry. Their music is primarily blues or blues-influenced, but you will also hear threads of primitive rock, jazz and folk. This music will get you up, moving and feeling great!

BluesMeetsGirl.com/


Saturday – Open 5-10. Halloween Costume Party with the Smolderin’ Embers 7-10.

The Pub’s 5-piece “House Band” playing Classic Rock.

/www.facebook.com/SmolderinEmbers


Sunday – Closed.

No Food Truck this Week.


Coming up:

Tuesday October 31 – Open Mic

Wednesday November 1 – Sticky Tim

Thursday November 2 – Martin Rodriguez

Friday November 3 – Hallie Long

Saturday November 4 – Closed


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

2024 Christmas parade will be December 9th.


﻿The parade line-up will be on Monument from the Methodist Church to 16th Street.


The parade will go down Hwy 98 to Marina Drive and circle back through to the red light at 5th and 98. From there we will route the parade back to Monument and 9th Street to disperse.


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce supports the new parade route. Change is necessary for safety and security of all envolved. Get downtown early to get a premium viewing location!

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Email Len!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
FacebookShare This Email
 
TwitterShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment