Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. Blues Meets Girl 7-10.
Blues Meets Girl (BMG) is the powerful duo of British Blues veteran Mr. Downchild and American singer/song writer Kasimira Vogel. The collaboration is smokin’, sexy, and laced with undeniably infectious chemistry. Their music is primarily blues or blues-influenced, but you will also hear threads of primitive rock, jazz and folk. This music will get you up, moving and feeling great!
BluesMeetsGirl.com/
Saturday – Open 5-10. Halloween Costume Party with the Smolderin’ Embers 7-10.
The Pub’s 5-piece “House Band” playing Classic Rock.
/www.facebook.com/SmolderinEmbers
Sunday – Closed.
No Food Truck this Week.
Coming up:
Tuesday October 31 – Open Mic
Wednesday November 1 – Sticky Tim
Thursday November 2 – Martin Rodriguez
Friday November 3 – Hallie Long
Saturday November 4 – Closed
