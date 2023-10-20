NOAA Fisheries FishNews—October 19th

Upcoming Deadlines
October 23: Applications due for 2024 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program
October 30: Comments due for the proposed reclassification of pillar coral from threatened to endangered under the Endangered Species Act
November 6: Proposals due for Innovative Strategies to Reduce Red Snapper Discards in the South Atlantic
November 8: Applications due for Tribal Priority Fish Passage Grants
November 17: Applications due for Transformational Habitat Restoration Grants
November 21: Applications due for 2024 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant competition
November 22: Letters of Intent due for Fiscal Year 2024 Small Business Innovation Research Notice of Funding Opportunity
November 30: Letters of intent due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity
December 15: Pre-proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity
December 18: Public comments due for proposed federal management of salmon fishing in Cook Inlet
December 18: Public comments due for the 60-day request for information on Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Alaska
December 19: Applications due for Coastal Habitat Restoration Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities
December 20: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2024 Small Business Innovation Research Notice of Funding Opportunity
February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity
February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity
March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity
