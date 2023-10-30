October is Florida Greenways and Trails Month in Florida.
Florida has formally designated nearly 1 million acres of greenways and trails for recreation, conservation and alternative transportation, and Florida residents and visitors have access to nearly 4,000 miles of water trails and over 10,000 miles of land-based trails.
And there are quite a few trails in Gulf and Franklin Counties that you can try out and not all of them require that you walk.
There’s the Ochlockonee River Canoe Trail it stretches from Franklin County through Liberty, Gulf and Leon Counties.
There’s also the St. Joseph Peninsula State Park near Port St. Joe which also provides trails for biking, canoeing or kayaking, and three nature trails for hiking and wildlife viewing.
There’s a trail running through the State Park on St. George Island – as well as miles of trails in the Tate’s Hell State Forest.
If you don’t mind driving a little bit check out the Torreya State Trails in Liberty County which include the bluffs of Florida’s largest river, the Apalachicola.
And don’t forget the Apalachicola Paddling Trail System, located in Franklin County in the Apalachicola River Wildlife and Environmental Area.
It features approximately 100 miles of scenic waterways accessible to boaters, canoeists and kayakers with all levels of experience.
The shortest trails are 2 miles long, while others are 4 to 16 miles and offer half- or full-day paddling trips.
