Picking the perfect pumpkin, agritourism workshop, and more UF/IFAS news

For the week beginning October 2, 2023
NOTE: The University of Florida and UF/IFAS offices are closed on Friday, Oct. 6. If you need to get in touch with a member of our media relations team urgently, please contact us and someone will respond as soon as possible.
If it’s Halloween, it’s time for a pumpkin: Tips on purchasing, carving or eating
A good jack-o’-lantern has a strong stem and does not show signs of mold, said Danielle Treadwell, a UF/IFAS associate professor of horticultural sciences. And the best ones sell out early. Contact >
Workshop teaches benefits, law of agritourism
Topics covered in the virtual event, Nov. 14 from 6-8 p.m., include laws and regulations of agritourism in Florida, cottage food and winery laws, and the Florida Agritourism Association. Registration is required. Contact >
South Florida leaders to honor Miami-Dade County Farmers Month at Nov. 4 event
The 9th annual One Night in the Tropics offers attendees a blend of local flavors while raising funds for the UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center. Register at tinyurl.com/OneNightInTheTropics. Contact >
Plenty to see, learn and do for all ages at the Ag-Xtension Fall and Insect Festival
The UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County event on Oct. 21 offers free activities, including microgreen and strawberry workshops, a mega plant sale, a 4-H petting zoo, youth gardening activities, pumpkin painting contests, and more. Contact >
Stakeholder comments welcomed for proposed hemp fertilizer recommendations
The UF/IFAS Plant Nutrient Oversight Committee (PNOC) is considering a proposal to sanction the first-ever nutrient management recommendations for hemp production in Florida. Visit bmp.ifas.ufl.edu/contact. Contact >
