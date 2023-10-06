Friday, October 6, 2023

Picking the perfect pumpkin, agritourism workshop, and more UF/IFAS news

 

NOTE: The University of Florida and UF/IFAS offices are closed on Friday, Oct. 6. If you need to get in touch with a member of our media relations team urgently, please contact us and someone will respond as soon as possible.

 

 

 

 

 

If it’s Halloween, it’s time for a pumpkin: Tips on purchasing, carving or eating

A good jack-o'-lantern has a strong stem and does not show signs of mold, said Danielle Treadwell, a UF/IFAS associate professor of horticultural sciences. And the best ones sell out early.

Workshop teaches benefits, law of agritourism

Topics covered in the virtual event, Nov. 14 from 6-8 p.m., include laws and regulations of agritourism in Florida, cottage food and winery laws, and the Florida Agritourism Association. Registration is required.

South Florida leaders to honor Miami-Dade County Farmers Month at Nov. 4 event

The 9th annual One Night in the Tropics offers attendees a blend of local flavors while raising funds for the UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center.

Plenty to see, learn and do for all ages at the Ag-Xtension Fall and Insect Festival

The UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County event on Oct. 21 offers free activities, including microgreen and strawberry workshops, a mega plant sale, a 4-H petting zoo, youth gardening activities, pumpkin painting contests, and more.

Stakeholder comments welcomed for proposed hemp fertilizer recommendations

The UF/IFAS Plant Nutrient Oversight Committee (PNOC) is considering a proposal to sanction the first-ever nutrient management recommendations for hemp production in Florida.

 

 

 

 

 

 

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

 

 

 

 

Our blogs share knowledge: The Economic Contributions of Florida Gators

Between the $16.91 billion in value added by the University of Florida Gators and the $15 million in Florida sales value of the American alligator, Gators are pretty powerful drivers of the state economy.

Video stories: It's Peanut Butter Challenge time!

Andra Johnson, dean of UF/IFAS Extension and director of the Florida Cooperative Extension Service, introduces the start of the statewide Peanut Butter Challenge in October. Check if your county is participating.

Visual learning: Plant these fall herbs

Coriander, basil, lavender, dill and more are great to consider starting in the garden at this time of year.

En español: Siembre estas hierbas en otoño infográfico.

 

 

 

 

 

