St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week




 

 

Hi I'm Pineapple! I am a 2-year-old 50-pound female mixed breed. I am very affectionate and love treats! I do good with dogs and love to play but can be picky so a meet and greet is required if you have other dogs. I don't seem to mind cats but I haven't spent a lot of time around them. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!

 

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org







