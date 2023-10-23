St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi I'm Pineapple! I am a 2-year-old 50-pound female mixed
breed. I am very affectionate and love treats! I do good with dogs and love to
play but can be picky so a meet and greet is required if you have other dogs. I
don't seem to mind cats but I haven't spent a lot of time around them. Come by
the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
