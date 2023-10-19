The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the state inmate who walked away from his work crew at 10-foot hole in Apalachicola Monday afternoon has been spotted in Eastpoint.
The search has moved from Apalachicola to an area near the Eastpoint cemetery on Avenue A where he was spotted earlier today.
The Franklin County School is on lockdown while the search is ongoing.
The inmate is 37-year-old Robert Rutherford, he is a white male 5’6 and roughly 150 pounds with extensive tattoos on his neck and head, including a tattoo over one eye.
Rutherford was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, khaki pants, grey and red beanie, and a white and black backpack. He is wearing the backpack on his back. No facial hair.
Rutherford is from Pasco County; he has been held at the prison in Carrabelle since 2021 serving a 20-year sentence for multiple counts of armed burglary, grand theft, possessing burglary tools, criminal mischief, grand theft of a motor vehicle, trafficking stolen property, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
The sheriff’s office is encouraging all residents in Eastpoint to lock their doors and vehicles and to be cautious and aware of your surroundings at this time.
If you see anything suspicious, call the sheriff’s department immediately 850-670-8500.
