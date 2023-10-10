The
public libraries in Eastpoint and Carrabelle have joined the peanut butter
challenge and are now drop-off locations for the food collection event.
The
Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual event sponsored by County extension
offices and the Florida Peanut Producers Association through the month of
October.
The
purpose is to collect as many unopened jars of peanut butter as they can and
send the peanut butter to food pantries to help families who may need it.
Last
year, Franklin County donated over 1600 pounds of peanut butter.
Currently
you can take your peanut butter donations to the University of Florida /IFAS
Extension Office, at 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street in Apalachicola,
across from Mill Pond.
Donations
are also being accepted at the Eastpoint library on Hickory Dip Road and at the
Carrabelle Library off Highway 98.
There
are also donation sites at the Sportsman’s Lodge and the Franklin County School
in Eastpoint, Gander’s Ace Hardware in Carrabelle, and the ABC School and the
First Baptist Christian School in Apalachicola.
You
can also help the fight against hunger by hosting a peanut butter challenge
drop-off box at your church, office or home.
The
Extension Office will make flyers with your information and send them to you.
Contact
Michelle Huber by e-mail at mmhuber@ufl.edu or call 850-653-9337.
