Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The public libraries in Eastpoint and Carrabelle have joined the peanut butter challenge and are now drop-off locations for the food collection event

The public libraries in Eastpoint and Carrabelle have joined the peanut butter challenge and are now drop-off locations for the food collection event.

 

The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual event sponsored by County extension offices and the Florida Peanut Producers Association through the month of October.        

 

The purpose is to collect as many unopened jars of peanut butter as they can and send the peanut butter to food pantries to help families who may need it.

 

Last year, Franklin County donated over 1600 pounds of peanut butter.

 

Currently you can take your peanut butter donations to the University of Florida /IFAS Extension Office, at 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street in Apalachicola, across from Mill Pond.

 

Donations are also being accepted at the Eastpoint library on Hickory Dip Road and at the Carrabelle Library off Highway 98.

 

There are also donation sites at the Sportsman’s Lodge and the Franklin County School in Eastpoint, Gander’s Ace Hardware in Carrabelle, and the ABC School and the First Baptist Christian School in Apalachicola.

 

You can also help the fight against hunger by hosting a peanut butter challenge drop-off box at your church, office or home. 

 

The Extension Office will make flyers with your information and send them to you.

 

Contact Michelle Huber by e-mail at mmhuber@ufl.edu or call 850-653-9337.

 

 

 




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment