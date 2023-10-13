Friday, October 13, 2023

Urban bird diversity, Florida brewers try Florida-grown hops, and more UF/IFAS news

 

For the week beginning October 9, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ONE YEAR AGO | We featured a 622-pound pumpkin grown by a dedicated farmer in Santa Rosa County. Heard of any local scale-tipping crops? Ensure that it's on the UF horticultural science department's list of record breakers in Florida. Contact us for more on this topic >

The art and science of growing giant fruits and vegetables

"One of the most important components is choosing the right seed," said one UF/IFAS Extension horticulture expert.
NOTE: This story's numerical figures and other references have not been updated to reflect the year's passage of time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS.

Study: Bird diversity dropping in urban areas, scientists say there is hope

UF/IFAS study published in the journal of Ecography today shows a decline in bird biodiversity across the United States in urban and agricultural areas. The changes stem from human activities modifying or disturbing their habitats.

Brewers, craft beer enthusiasts reap flavor of UF hops research

Scientists at the University of Florida Gulf Coast Research and Education Center (GCREC), hosted about 50 brewers from across the state for the Fall Hops Field Day on Oct. 4.

Does Florida have a mushroom season? And other fungi facts from a UF expert

Actually, says Matthew Smith, UF/IFAS plant pathology professor, the Sunshine State's often wet weather promotes at least two 'seasons' that mushrooms find favorable. National Mushroom Day is this Sunday, Oct. 15.

Related infographic: What is a mushroom?

 

 

 

 

 

NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA

Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.

Cómo un frasco de mantequilla de maní este mes puede marcar una diferencia para el otoño y durante la temporada navideña

La próxima vez que haga las compras del supermercado, planee recoger uno o dos frascos de mantequilla de maní antes del 31 de octubre y donarlos. 

In English: Spread the word: Peanut Butter Challenge ends Oct. 31. The peanut butter collection is just about halfway through!

 

 

 

 

 

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

 

 

 

 

Our blogs share knowledge: A spooky garden

Black Bat Flowers, Blood Lillies and Stinkhorns -- oh my! Taylor Clem, UF/IFAS Extension Nassau County director and horticulture agent, shares some timely finds for Florida yards.

Video stories: Peanut podblasting

In a longstanding partnership, Florida goober growers bring samples from the fields and UF/IFAS Extension agents blast the pods to remove the outer layer. This process identifies whether the crop is ready for harvest (and future PB&Js).

Visual learning: Helping bats helps humans infographic

Bats are our friends in fighting agricultural pests and mosquitoes, so help them find shelter by protecting their natural habitats or building a bat house.

 

 

 

 

 

