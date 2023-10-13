Urban bird diversity, Florida brewers try Florida-grown hops, and more UF/IFAS news

|
For the week beginning October 9, 2023
ONE YEAR AGO | We featured a 622-pound pumpkin grown by a dedicated farmer in Santa Rosa County. Heard of any local scale-tipping crops? Ensure that it's on the UF horticultural science department's list of record breakers in Florida. Contact us for more on this topic >
The art and science of growing giant fruits and vegetables
"One of the most important components is choosing the right seed," said one UF/IFAS Extension horticulture expert.
NOTE: This story's numerical figures and other references have not been updated to reflect the year's passage of time.
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
Our blogs share knowledge: A spooky garden
Black Bat Flowers, Blood Lillies and Stinkhorns -- oh my! Taylor Clem, UF/IFAS Extension Nassau County director and horticulture agent, shares some timely finds for Florida yards. Contact >
Video stories: Peanut podblasting
In a longstanding partnership, Florida goober growers bring samples from the fields and UF/IFAS Extension agents blast the pods to remove the outer layer. This process identifies whether the crop is ready for harvest (and future PB&Js). Contact >
Visual learning: Helping bats helps humans infographic
Bats are our friends in fighting agricultural pests and mosquitoes, so help them find shelter by protecting their natural habitats or building a bat house. See more infographics > Contact >
