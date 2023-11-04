4 companies have bid on a project to replace the roof at the Franklin County Health Department building in Carrabelle.
The county commission wants to replace the existing shingle roof with a metal roof.
Bids for the roofing project ranged from just over 52 thousand dollars to 135 thousand dollars, with bids coming in from companies from Alligator Point, Tallahassee, Panama City and Mexico Beach.
The bids will now be reviewed by the county’s engineering firm before a final decision is made at the board’s meeting next week.
The county commission wants to replace the existing shingle roof with a metal roof.
Bids for the roofing project ranged from just over 52 thousand dollars to 135 thousand dollars, with bids coming in from companies from Alligator Point, Tallahassee, Panama City and Mexico Beach.
The bids will now be reviewed by the county’s engineering firm before a final decision is made at the board’s meeting next week.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment