Tuesday, November 7, 2023

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Thor is a very handsome10 month old Husky/German Shepherd/Lab and is Mr Social. This boy has all the love to give and isn’t shy about it. Looking for a social companion to go on adventures with? Thor has it all!

 

 

 

The shelter is full and we need adopters desperately so If you have been considering adopting, please do it sooner rather than later.

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.





