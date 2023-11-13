If you are looking for work, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is hiring.
The Sheriff’s office is seeking a licensed practical nurse to work at the county jail.
They are also looking for correctional deputies to work at the jail, and they need someone for dispatch.
Dispatch is a very important job; the successful candidates would take calls from the public either through radio and telephone and send the appropriate group to respond to those calls.
The starting pay for dispatch is around 28 thousand dollars and includes health insurance, and retirement.
If you are interested, you should contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Human Resources Chief at 850-670-8500.
