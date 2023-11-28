Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Local High School Students Can Apply to Gulf Coast State College at No Cost During Free Application Week Event


 

Panama City, FL– Gulf Coast State College is hosting Free Application Week, December 4-8, 2023 for local high school seniors planning to attend GCSC.

 

Students who would like more information or assistance with their GCSC application are encouraged to contact their school’s Navigator. GCSC Navigators are individuals who work within local schools to help students prepare for their college careers, as well as explore career interests, and offer advice to those planning to transfer from Gulf Coast to a four-year university.

 

Students who plan to attend GCSC are encouraged to meet with a Navigator for academic advising and to learn about financial assistance options for college, such as the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and GCSC Foundation scholarships. The scholarship cycle for 2024-25 opens December 1, 2023.

 

Homeschooled students, and students attending schools without a Navigator, can also submit their application free of charge by contacting GCSC’s Enrollment Services Office at (850) 872-3823 or enrollmentservices@gulfcoast.edu.

All Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County high school 2024 spring graduates are eligible to receive $700 per semester for tuition through the Gulf Coast Guarantee.  This is an estimated 60% off the cost of full-time (12 credit hours) tuition at Gulf Coast. For more information, visit gulfcoast.edu/guarantee.

 

Gulf Coast State College Navigators by High School:

Port St. Joe, Wewahitchka, & Franklin County High Schools Kristal Smallwood ksmallwoo@gulfcoast.edu Bay Virtual School, New Horizons Learning Center, Panama City Advanced School, & Rosenwald High School - Contact your guidance counselor ,Arnold High School Cindy Penny cpenny@gulfcoast.edu Bay High School Rachel Hibbard dhibbard@gulfcoast.edu ,Deane Bozeman High School Will Archer warcher@gulfcoast.edu Mosley High School Emma Leb eleb@gulfcoast.edu ,North Bay Haven, Palm Bay Prep, & Rising Leaders Scott Wilkes swilkes@gulfcoast.edu Rutherford High School Scott Wilkes swilkes@gulfcoast.edu
 

 

 

 

 

 

 




