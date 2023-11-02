Thursday, November 2, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—November 2

NOVEMBER 2, 2023

Highlights

ICCAT's Climate Change Meeting: a Milestone for Atlantic Tuna

School of fish swimming in the ocean

The International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas oversees the conservation and management of many Atlantic marine species. The commission recently convened a forum dedicated to addressing the challenges of climate change on the species it manages. This was their first forum specifically dedicated to the issues of climate change.

Alaska

Advancing Transparency in Fisheries Monitoring and Enforcement

Enforcement officer shaking hands with a man on a dock

A new NOAA study takes a major step toward greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency in fisheries monitoring and enforcement. Researchers analyzed 21 years of reported violations to study trends in compliance and what drives them.

Successful Effort to Rescue an Entangled Humpback Whale in Alaska

Entangled humpback whale in open water

This month, NOAA Fisheries received reports of a severely entangled humpback whale in coastal waters near Gustavus, Alaska. Through the combined efforts of planes, drones, and vessel- and shore-based support, a trained team of responders freed the juvenile whale. Glacier Bay National Park and NOAA Fisheries will continue to look for sightings of the whale to monitor its condition.

Canopy Kelp Forests Persist in Coastal Alaska Despite Century of Climatic and Ecosystem Change

Aerial photograph of a kelp forest

Kelp forests that ring the Gulf of Alaska have remained stable and even increased over the past 100 years. Scientists from the Alaska Fisheries Science Center studied this phenomenon and found canopy kelp ecosystems to be dynamic and stable in nature, an important quality in a rapidly changing environment.

West Coast

Rare Juvenile White Abalone Spotted off California Raises Hope for Endangered Shellfish

The small red shell of a juvenile white abalone on the inside edge of an adult abalone shell

One of NOAA Fisheries’ Species in the Spotlight, the endangered white abalone, was recently spotted in the wild. NOAA Fisheries divers and partners found a juvenile white abalone off the southern coast of California. This rare find is one of only three juveniles observed in natural subtidal reefs along the California coast in the past 20 years. This discovery provides hope that restoration efforts in other areas will help rebuild their numbers.

Pacific Islands

Restorative Aquaculture for Hawaiian Kūmū

Kūmū fish swimming through water

The kūmū (Hawaiian whitesaddle goatfish) population has been on the decline in the main Hawaiian Islands for decades. A researcher at Hawaiʻi Pacific University’s Oceanic Institute is trying to help the species using restorative aquaculture. In a NOAA Fisheries-supported project, he will try to raise kūmū in the Institute’s finfish hatchery, then work with local fishermen to release juveniles on the reefs around the main Hawaiian Islands.

Local Talent and Indigenous Knowledge Key to Restoring Hawaiʻi Coral Reefs

Smiling divers seated on a boat in the ocean

Threats to corals in Hawaii are increasing, and the involvement of the local community is imperative. With funding through NOAA’s underserved community grants, Kuleana Coral Restoration graduated their first cohort of local and Native Hawaiian ocean conservationists. Students received training on coral restoration and monitoring techniques, community outreach and education, career-building mentorship, and accomplished scuba certifications, which will help them further their careers in marine science. 

Southeast

U.S. Scientists Integral to Sustainable Management of Atlantic Tunas

Nine people standing in a line smiling at the camera

Last month, NOAA Fisheries scientists represented the United States at annual meetings of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas Standing Committee on Research and Statistics. The international collaboration will benefit communities around the Atlantic Ocean who rely on these species for livelihoods, recreation, and culture.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Seal Ecology and Assessment Research in the Northwest Atlantic

Group of seals swimming with their heads above the water's surface

As sentinels of the marine environment, seals can provide insight into the state of a changing ecosystem. That's why scientists from the Northeast Fisheries Science Center are working with their Northwest Atlantic Seal Consortium partners to study gray seals from Maine to Virginia. This information will help us better understand the biology and ecology of gray seals, see if we're meeting Marine Mammal Protection Act recovery goals, and more.

Upcoming Deadlines

November 6: Proposals due for Innovative Strategies to Reduce Red Snapper Discards in the South Atlantic

November 8: Applications due for Tribal Priority Fish Passage Grants

November 17: Applications due for Transformational Habitat Restoration Grants

November 21: Applications due for 2024 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant competition

November 22: Letters of Intent due for Fiscal Year 2024 Small Business Innovation Research Notice of Funding Opportunity 

November 30: Letters of intent due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

November 30: Submissions due for the ESA@50 Ocean Art Contest

December 15: Pre-proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

December 18: Public comments due for the 60-day request for information on Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Alaska 

December 18: Public comments due for proposed federal management of salmon fishing in Cook Inlet

December 19: Applications due for Coastal Habitat Restoration Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities 

December 20: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2024 Small Business Innovation Research Notice of Funding Opportunity

January 1: Applications due for NOAA Gulf of Mexico Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

February 20: Applications due for NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

Upcoming Events

November 1–8: Pacific Fishery Management Council November 2023 Meeting

November 4–5: 2023 Right Whale Festival

November 14: Virtual public listening session on the 60-day request for information on Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Alaska 

November 14–16: Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee Meeting November 2023 Meeting

November 15: Virtual public listening session on the 60-day request for information on Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Alaska 

November 16: Rice's Whale Scientific Symposium in Washington, DC

November 28: Webinar for Educators—Designing Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences for Special Education Learners

December 4–8: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting 

December 5: Black Sea Bass: 2023 Research Track Peer Review Meeting

December 5-6: Caribbean Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting

December 5–7: New England Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting

December 7–12: North Pacific Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting

December 11–14: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting

December 12–13: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting

December 14: Webinar for Educators: Performance Assessments and MWEEs in Elementary School

January 8: Workshop for Educators: Climate Resources for Supporting MWEEs

March 5–7: North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Risk Reduction Technology Workshop

Federal Register Actions

