The recreational harvest of flounder in all Florida state and federal waters will reopen on Friday, December 1st.
Flounder have been off limits since October the 15th.
The annual season closure was created after a stock status update suggested that the flounder fishery statewide has been declining and is likely overfished on the Atlantic coast of Florida.
The closed season provides protection to vulnerable flounder during pre-spawning aggregations.
The minimum size limit for flounder is 14 inches total length and the daily recreational bag limit is five fish per person.
You can learn more about flounder regulations at www.MyFWC.com
