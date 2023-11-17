UF/IFAS Weekly News Digest: Thanksgiving food safety, new pest management hub, and more

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning Nov. 13, 2023
There will be no UF/IFAS Weekly News Digest next week due to the holidays on Nov. 23-24. Find some fresh holiday-related content to fill your feeds below.
Do you look forward to eating Thanksgiving dinner with your family? A festive feast with loved ones – or is it? Some families have one or more relatives whose behavior can be problematic at times, including the holidays.
Prepare smart snacks for the road, consider nutrient-rich foods, and make family time active, says Jessica Alfonso, a registered dietitian and UF/IFAS Miami-Dade County Extension agent with the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program.
Your holiday feast winds up on your dining table through the hard work of Florida farmers. Many growers work with their local Extension agents and leverage information generated by UF/IFAS scientists to ensure high-quality, fresh food.
The new network will focus on finding novel ways to manage bugs and pests in homes and businesses, and be known as the Innovation Hub for Urban Pest Management.
Scientists have found ethyl vanillin — an aroma compound in many artificial vanilla-flavored food products — in a UF/IFAS-bred strawberry. This is a key finding for the food and beverage industry and for the UF/IFAS strawberry breeding program.
A few small plots of land, ample seed and all the requirements to make it grow. This is the basis of the UF/IFAS Extension Florida Stakeholder Engagement Program (STEP), which just concluded its second year growing corn at the UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center, Suwannee Valley (NFREC-SV).
Nuevo contenido en español para esta semana.
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
Desde el 2016, un número creciente de profesionales de University of Florida han unido esfuerzos para mejorar el acceso y la eficiencia de la información y de los programas para las comunidades de habla hispana de Florida.
Jennifer Weeks, a faculty member in the UF/IFAS College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS), received the National Teaching and Student Engagement award from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Florida citrus growers and researchers arrived from Davie, Bartow, Lakeland, Plant City, Fellsmere and Gainesville to view more than 5,500 trees of several new citrus varieties. Some of the trees are showing initial tolerance to citrus greening.
This award recognizes an alumnus who has graduated in the last 10 years for his or her outstanding contributions and leadership in the agricultural, natural resource, life science and related industries.
It’s about time to start decking those halls! I love using natural materials and plants as holiday décor, and one plant known for merry and bright is the amaryllis.
Florida agriculture is on full display at the Thanksgiving table, starting with the vegetable tray appetizer, through the green bean casserole, and ending with the pumpkin pie.
