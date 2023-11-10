Veteran's event, Lantern fest and more! There's a lot going on in Franklin County this weekend.

Crooked River Lighthouse Lantern Fest
Saturday November 11th
Lantern Fest will be celebrated on Saturday, November 11, 2023 from 6-10 pm on the park grounds at Crooked River Lighthouse, 1975 Highway 98 West, Carrabelle Beach, FL. This unique, outdoor festival, best known for its awesome display of over a hundred colorful, hanging lanterns, lights up the night with magic and history at the 1895 maritime landmark. Special activities include amazing music by The Currys, the spectacular glow-in-the-dark performance from the Tallahassee Community College Dance Company, special evening tower climbs, ancient craft demonstrations, enchanting glowing lantern display, museum displays, gift shop, and delicious food and desserts. Don’t miss this evening of music, dance, night tower climbs, glowing lanterns and yummy food.
