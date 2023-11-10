Friday, November 10, 2023

Veteran's event, Lantern fest and more! There's a lot going on in Franklin County this weekend.

Weekend Events you don't want to miss!


Crooked River Lighthouse Lantern Fest

Saturday November 11th



Lantern Fest will be celebrated on Saturday, November 11, 2023 from 6-10 pm on the park grounds at Crooked River Lighthouse, 1975 Highway 98 West, Carrabelle Beach, FL. This unique, outdoor festival, best known for its awesome display of over a hundred colorful, hanging lanterns, lights up the night with magic and history at the 1895 maritime landmark. Special activities include amazing music by The Currys, the spectacular glow-in-the-dark performance from the Tallahassee Community College Dance Company, special evening tower climbs, ancient craft demonstrations, enchanting glowing lantern display, museum displays, gift shop, and delicious food and desserts. Don’t miss this evening of music, dance, night tower climbs, glowing lanterns and yummy food.



Apalachicola Riverkeeper 2023 Virtual Auction 

November 10-12


Beach homes, boating trips, original artwork, books and more!

For auction link details, visit www.apalachicolariverkeeper.org 


Support the essential advocacy work of Apalachicola Riverkeeper through this exciting annual virtual auction. Your auction purchases support the protection and restoration of Florida's Apalachicola River, its forested floodplain and the Apalachicola Bay. Thank you to the generous, creative auction items donors for making this all possible! 

Weems Memorial Community Health Fair

Saturday November 11th

﻿

Saturday, November 11th at Weems Memorial Hospital. Free lunch 11-12:30 




Cape St. George Lighthouse Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

Saturday November 11th


The St. George Lighthouse Association, in partnership with SGI Veterans Reveille Group and the 106th American Legion in Apalachicola, invite everyone to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony in Lighthouse Park on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 11 AM. This year’s ceremony will feature special guest, Colonel Christopher R. Anderson, United States Air Force (USAF), Retired, as our keynote speaker and our own Franklin County High School Cadet Core will be providing color guard services.


Don't Miss Belle's Winery and Saloon Chili Cook off!﻿



