Water temperatures
around the state are beginning to drop, and that means Florida’s manatee are
moving further south to warmer waters.
That also means there is a greater chance
that manatees will have run-ins with boats.
Manatees prefer water above 68 degrees
Fahrenheit, and can become ill in water colder than that.
Every year hundreds of manatees are
killed by boat propellers, but state officials say if boaters took a few simple
precautions, the number of manatee deaths could be cut substantially.
They include abiding by posted boat speed
limits, staying in marked channels, and wearing polarized sunglasses while
boating to give you improved vision.
Also don’t boat over grass flats or areas
where manatees congregate.
No comments:
Post a Comment