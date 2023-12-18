A new manual for fishermen focusing on best release practices is
now available on-line.
The Return ‘Em Right Best Release Practices Manual, which was developed
in collaboration with private anglers, captains, scientists and fisheries
managers, will help anglers improve the survival of reef fish that are caught
and released.
Each
year, millions of reef fish are caught and released, and many die from the
impacts of barotrauma, which is a pressure-related injury fish experience when
reeled up from depth.
Anglers have the ability to reduce mortality of released fish by
learning and using best practices to support the fishery.
In
December of 2021, key experts from the recreational fishing community
identified the best strategies to reduce mortality of released reef fish at a
two-day workshop.
The manual, a product of this workshop, guides recreational
anglers through choices they make during a fishing trip to maximize the chances
of fish surviving release.
If you would like to get the manual, it is available free of
charge at https://returnemright.org/bestpractices/
