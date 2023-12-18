Monday, December 18, 2023

A new manual for fishermen focusing on best release practices is now available on-line

The Return ‘Em Right Best Release Practices Manual, which was developed in collaboration with private anglers, captains, scientists and fisheries managers, will help anglers improve the survival of reef fish that are caught and released.

 

Each year, millions of reef fish are caught and released, and many die from the impacts of barotrauma, which is a pressure-related injury fish experience when reeled up from depth.

 

Anglers have the ability to reduce mortality of released fish by learning and using best practices to support the fishery.

 

In December of 2021, key experts from the recreational fishing community identified the best strategies to reduce mortality of released reef fish at a two-day workshop.

 

The manual, a product of this workshop, guides recreational anglers through choices they make during a fishing trip to maximize the chances of fish surviving release.

 

If you would like to get the manual, it is available free of charge at https://returnemright.org/bestpractices/



