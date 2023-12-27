Florida Nature Trackers Newsletter - Winter 2023

If you’ve ever taken I-75 through Hillsborough County, you may have unknowingly passed an oasis for wildlife just feet from the interstate. Bordered by I-75 and Paseo Al Mar Boulevard, Bullfrog Creek WEA protects hundreds of acres of wild Florida in one of the state’s most populous areas. The WEA is accessed by US Route 301 and gives you a chance to experience a variety of landscapes and wildlife. Download the Bullfrog Creek WEA Trail Guide to help you find your way and as you travel the sandy trails, look for the tracks of gopher tortoises, bobcats, white-tailed deer and other animals. This quiet site also offers an excellent opportunity to listen for Bachman's sparrows, eastern towhees, pine warblers and white-eyed vireos. Woodpeckers are often spotted on standing snags trees where they search for insects and excavate nesting cavities. A visit in fall or spring reveals a show of native wildflowers and the many pollinators they attract. For more information on the WEA, visit MyFWC.com/BullfrogCreek.
