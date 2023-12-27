Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Florida Nature Trackers Newsletter - Winter 2023

green pine scrub field with scattered pine trees below a partly cloudy sky

FLORIDA NATURE TRACKERS NEWSLETTER

WINTER 2023 

Snag a Great View 

Have you ever seen an old, dead tree standing in a forest and thought, “Shouldn’t that tree be taken down?” It turns out there are good reasons land managers choose to leave dead trees, called “snags,” standing. For many animals, snags provide essential shelter and food, and for people they can provide great opportunities to see birds and other wildlife.  

a distant view of the top branches of a dead tree with multiple cormorants perched on the external limbs

The branches of snag offer great vantage points for birds.

What Are Snag Trees? 

Snag trees are dead or dying trees that remain upright where they grew. They may no longer be living, but they are far from lifeless. In fact, snag trees are bustling hubs of animal activity, benefiting a wide range of creatures that call Florida home.  

Homes for Florida's Flying Friends 

Woodpeckers, owls and other birds that nest in cavities depend on snags for shelter and a place to raise their young. They make their nests inside the dead or dying trees and leave the cavities after their young have fledged. Other animals, such as bats and flying squirrels, then make use of these snug spaces for their own homes.  

Snacks for Scavengers 

Snag trees provide food sources like insects, fungi and other decomposing lifeforms that animals love to eat. The decaying wood is teeming with life, making it a valuable hunting ground for creatures like woodpeckers, nuthatches and other birds that eat insects. The insects attracted to snag trees are also a delicious buffet for bats, which are essential in controlling pest insect populations.  

Perfect Perches 

For wildlife viewers and photographers, snag trees offer ideal vantage points for birdwatching and observing various animals. Wildlife photographers often find that snag trees offer a prime spot to capture stunning images of birds in their natural habitat.  

a medium shot view of the front of a peregrine falcon perched on a dead branch

American Kestrel

Conservation and Preservation 

The significance of snag trees in the web of life of Florida cannot be overstated. When it can be done safely, protecting these dead trees by leaving them in place can help keep precious habitat for Florida's unique wildlife.  

Where to Find Snag Trees 

Snag trees can be found in just about any of Florida's natural areas and conservation lands. Some of the best places to spot snag trees include FWC’s wildlife management areas. On these natural areas, FWC biologists carefully consider when and where to safely leave snags standing for the benefit of wildlife. Closer to home, you can often also find snags in your neighborhood or city park. Keep a lookout and you might see an owl or a woodpecker on a snag! 

Wildlife to Watch For This Season

  • Watch for black bears as they become more active to prepare for winter. 
  • Florida manatees start to head to warm water sites when temperatures drop. 
  • Winter rains, shorter days and cooler temperatures present the perfect time for adding plants to your yard that provide food for wildlife. 
the side profile of a sandhill crane

Sandhill Crane

Experience Forests and Creeks a Short Drive Off I-75 at Bullfrog Creek Wildlife and Environmental Area 

If you’ve ever taken I-75 through Hillsborough County, you may have unknowingly passed an oasis for wildlife just feet from the interstate. Bordered by I-75 and Paseo Al Mar Boulevard, Bullfrog Creek WEA protects hundreds of acres of wild Florida in one of the state’s most populous areas. The WEA is accessed by US Route 301 and gives you a chance to experience a variety of landscapes and wildlife. Download the Bullfrog Creek WEA Trail Guide to help you find your way and as you travel the sandy trails, look for the tracks of gopher tortoises, bobcats, white-tailed deer and other animals. This quiet site also offers an excellent opportunity to listen for Bachman's sparrows, eastern towhees, pine warblers and white-eyed vireos. Woodpeckers are often spotted on standing snags trees where they search for insects and excavate nesting cavities. A visit in fall or spring reveals a show of native wildflowers and the many pollinators they attract. For more information on the WEA, visit MyFWC.com/BullfrogCreek. 

a shallow creek in the shade of oak tree limbs and surrounded by palmettos

Scenic Creek at Bullfrog Creek WEA

Check out the wildlife seen at Bullfrog Creek WEA or add observations of your own by visiting the Bullfrog Creek WEA Nature Trackers project. 

You can also your bird observations to the Bullfrog Creek WEA eBird Hotspot.

New Boardwalk at John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area 

FWC recently constructed a new boardwalk on the Jupiter Wetlands Trail at John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland WEA. The crossing connects the trail at a spot where hikers previously had to turn back or slog through a foot of water or more. The boardwalk is wide enough to accommodate a variety of users and includes a shaded observation platform overlooking the wetland. It’s a great spot to see birds and aquatic life. If you’re in the area, be sure to check out the trail and the amazing views Hungryland has to offer! 

center view looking down a wooden board walk surrounded by wetlands and pine trees in the distance

Jupiter Wetlands Trail Boardwalk

Make a Wildlife Refuge at Home

Planting a Refuge for Wildlife cover

The 40-page Planting a Refuge for Wildlife booklet is designed to help Floridians grow a refuge for wildlife at home and in their communities.

Purchase your copy of Planting a Refuge for Wildlife for $5 plus tax from the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

#WMAmazing

Have you caught a picture of a coachwhip on a WMA? We’d love to see your photo!

Share your pic of any plant or animal on a WMA with #WMAzing and we just might include your photo in a future edition of the Nature Trackers Newsletter!



