FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Rudy is an 11-month-old German Shepherd mix and pure sugar. This guy only weighs about 45 lbs, loves belly rubs and giving kisses. He is gentle and well-mannered and just plain adorable. He would also like very much to be in a home by Christmas!
The shelter is full and we need adopters desperately so If you have been considering adopting, please do it sooner rather than later.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
