Friday, December 1, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy the Holidays in Gulf County!

First Friday Sip & Shop - Holiday Edition - TODAY - from 5-7pm ET! Beverages, light hors d'oeuvres while finding great deals, good times, and the Holiday Spirit on Reid Avenue at participating businesses!


Goin' Coastal

The Joe Center for the Arts

Beach Realty of Cape San Blas

Cabana 15

Wendy Patrick Designs

Shirley Southern Boutique

Magnolias Boutique

The Fuss Boutique

The Sugar Shack

Coastal Realty Group

The Dark Horse Exchange

E Esthetics

ChiroLife Wellness

Go Fish Clothing and Jewlery


We look forward to seeing you on Reid Avenue for shopping and more!

We invite you to be a part of cleaning up Reid Avenue on Saturday Mornings? We are looking for a crew of people that have 30 minutes to an hour to give on Saturday mornings to pick up trash/debris for one block on Reid Avenue. Ideally if we have a good response, we will be able to trade up Saturday's and/or only work ½ a block.


Every Saturday at 7am on Reid Avenue


Meet at Reid Avenue and First Street at 7am Saturday.


Thank you to this crew for taking extra care of our downtown!

2024 Port St Joe Christmas parade will be December 9th.


﻿The parade line-up will be on Monument from the Methodist Church to 16th Street.


The parade will go down Hwy 98 to Marina Drive and circle back through to the red light at 5th and 98. From there we will route the parade back to Monument and 9th Street to disperse.


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce supports the new parade route. Change is necessary for safety and security of all envolved. Get downtown early to get a premium viewing location!

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

Friday – Open 5-10. David Martin 7-10.

David Martin is an aspiring artist that lives in the “Heart of Dixie” (Alabama). From singing and playing guitar in church, to performing at local venues, David has spread joy through his music. Check him out!!

www.facebook.com/dman012901/


Saturday – Closed.

Sunday – Closed.

No Food Truck this Week.


Coming up:

Tuesday December 5 – Singo

Wednesday December 6 – Sticky Tim

Thursday December 7 – Martin Rodriguez

Friday December 8 – Matt Law


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
