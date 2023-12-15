Friday, December 15, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy the Holidays in Gulf County!

We invite you to be a part of cleaning up Reid Avenue on Saturday Mornings? We are looking for a crew of people that have 30 minutes to an hour to give on Saturday mornings to pick up trash/debris for one block on Reid Avenue. Ideally if we have a good response, we will be able to trade up Saturday's and/or only work ½ a block.


Every Saturday at 7am on Reid Avenue


Meet at Reid Avenue and First Street at 7am Saturday.


Thank you to this crew for taking extra care of our downtown!

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

If you are looking for a great Christmas gift, please consider a Scallop RePUBlic gift card. Get a physical gift card at the Pub, or go online at https://squareup.com/gift/CAXHXG4EPXAFB/order to send a virtual card via email.﻿

Friday – Open 5-10. Hallie Long 7-10.

Originally from Alabama, Hallie chose to take a risk. Leaving behind a promising corporate job, at a young age, in the pursuit of a dream. Hallie’s music career started at just 4 years old. Even at such a young age, she found herself leading songs in her local church. From there, her passion for the craft only grew. At 19, she hit #14 on the Itunes country charts with her debut album “Truth Teller” with no label, no promotions teams, just people believing in her music.

https://hallielong.com/


Saturday – Closed.

Sunday – Closed


No Food Truck this Week.

﻿

Coming up:

Tuesday December 19 – Trivia

Wednesday December 20 – Eva Via

Thursday December 21 – A Taste of Love

Friday December 22 – Keith Rae

Saturday December 23 – A Taste of Love


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

at

