Get Out and Enjoy the Holidays in Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. Hallie Long 7-10.
Originally from Alabama, Hallie chose to take a risk. Leaving behind a promising corporate job, at a young age, in the pursuit of a dream. Hallie’s music career started at just 4 years old. Even at such a young age, she found herself leading songs in her local church. From there, her passion for the craft only grew. At 19, she hit #14 on the Itunes country charts with her debut album “Truth Teller” with no label, no promotions teams, just people believing in her music.
https://hallielong.com/
Saturday – Closed.
Sunday – Closed
No Food Truck this Week.
Coming up:
Tuesday December 19 – Trivia
Wednesday December 20 – Eva Via
Thursday December 21 – A Taste of Love
Friday December 22 – Keith Rae
Saturday December 23 – A Taste of Love
